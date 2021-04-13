Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC opened at $66.61 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.