Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX opened at $67.95 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.