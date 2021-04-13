Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

NLLSF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.