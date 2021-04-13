Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $49.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

APO opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

