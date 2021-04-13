F-star Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,675,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

