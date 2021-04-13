Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Raised by Analyst

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03).

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

