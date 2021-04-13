United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.95 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.