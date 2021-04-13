FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLI. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $66.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

