FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $13.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.