FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,753,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

