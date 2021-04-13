Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 6589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WERN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.
About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
