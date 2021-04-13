Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 6589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WERN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

