Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Positive”

Barclays upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from an equal weight rating to a positive rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $425.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $468.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $414.22.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $381.01 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.99 and a 200-day moving average of $393.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

