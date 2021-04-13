Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Positive”

Barclays upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from an equal weight rating to a positive rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $425.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $468.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $414.22.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $381.01 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.99 and a 200-day moving average of $393.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
