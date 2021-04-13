Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Boliden AB has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

