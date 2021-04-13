Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.