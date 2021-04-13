US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. US Foods has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $81,321,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

