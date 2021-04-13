US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. US Foods has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $81,321,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
