NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Upgraded to “Underperform” by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NGKSY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. NGK Spark Plug has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

