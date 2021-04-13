William Blair Weighs in on Merus’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $870.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

