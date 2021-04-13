Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.72. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 127,973 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

