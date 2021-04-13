Topcon Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Topcon in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Topcon has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

