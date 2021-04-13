UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

LON ASC opened at GBX 5,240 ($68.46) on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,574.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,016.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

