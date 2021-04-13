The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of STLD opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

