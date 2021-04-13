Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.