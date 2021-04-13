Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Amcor has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

