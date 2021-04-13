Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.53. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 204,989 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Manning & Napier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Manning & Napier by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

