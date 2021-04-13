Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 509.4% in March

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 509.4% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,037,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RNVA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Rennova Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Rennova Health
