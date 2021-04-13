Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 509.4% in March

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 509.4% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,037,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNVA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Rennova Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

