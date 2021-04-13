Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

