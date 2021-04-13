ASM International (ASMIY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $322.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASMIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

