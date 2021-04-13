Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.80

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.80 and traded as high as C$16.51. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$16.46, with a volume of 52,058 shares trading hands.

HRX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.