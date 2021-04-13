Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.99 and traded as high as C$8.16. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 172,226 shares trading hands.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.99.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.