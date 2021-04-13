Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.79

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.79 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 59,805 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £58.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

