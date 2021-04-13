Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $2.34. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 841,476 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

