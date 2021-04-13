Comparing Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.41 billion 2.33 $271.96 million $0.77 19.92 OI $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spark New Zealand and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A OI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34%

Risk & Volatility

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats OI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business and outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

