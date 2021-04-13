Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Shares of COST opened at $364.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

