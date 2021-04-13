Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ally Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

ALLY stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,247 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ally Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

