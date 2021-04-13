Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.39.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

