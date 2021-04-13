Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Falcon Minerals Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.