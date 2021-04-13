Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

REPH opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 523,624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

