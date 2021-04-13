Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRWSY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

