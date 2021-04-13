Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SGH stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

