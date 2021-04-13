Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €99.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.41 ($95.77).

BMW opened at €88.95 ($104.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

