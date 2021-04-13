Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$2.70 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCW. Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.90.

Shares of TCW opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

