Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.91.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.81 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

