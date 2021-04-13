Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.92. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.