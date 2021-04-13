Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.92. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

