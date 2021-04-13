Analyzing Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -2.60 Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,351.87 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -3.21

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.49%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38% Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

