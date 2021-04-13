Head to Head Comparison: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82% Sabra Health Care REIT 23.42% 4.15% 2.33%

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.44 $60.08 million $19.47 14.65 Sabra Health Care REIT $661.74 million 5.70 $69.00 million $1.86 9.62

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30

Alexander’s presently has a consensus price target of $280.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $16.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 42,378 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,056 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

