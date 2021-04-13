BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

