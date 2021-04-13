inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of 521.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

