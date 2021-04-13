Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $34.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

