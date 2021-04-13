$261.20 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $261.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.10 million and the lowest is $258.80 million. NuVasive posted sales of $259.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NUVA opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -311.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NuVasive by 102.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

