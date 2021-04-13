$479.18 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $479.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.89 million to $624.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $3,847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

