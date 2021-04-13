$479.18 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $479.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.89 million to $624.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $3,847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.